LSG Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Look To Rediscover Batting Rhythm Against Struggling Lucknow

RCB look to strengthen their top-two hopes against struggling LSG at Ekana, where Virat Kohli’s form and Lucknow’s must-win pressure headline a crucial clash

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
LSG Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Look To Rediscover Batting Rhythm Against Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, leaves the field after being retired hurt during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB enter the match aiming to strengthen their top-two playoff chances against struggling Lucknow Super Giants

  • LSG are under huge pressure after suffering multiple consecutive defeats in IPL 2026

  • Virat Kohli’s form and Ekana Stadium conditions are expected to play a major role in the contest

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to rediscover their batting rhythm after a rare collapse in their previous outing as they aim to strengthen their play-off push against bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants in a reverse leg IPL match in at the Ekana Stadium on May 6, Thursday.

RCB are currently placed second on the table but remain tied on 12 points with four other teams. They will need to regroup quickly after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

RCB's batting imploded dramatically in that match, slipping from 79 for 2 to 96 for 6 in the space of three overs before being bowled out for 155.

Despite the collapse, RCB's batting this season has largely revolved around aggressive intent. Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with 379 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have also made important contributions.

With regular opener Phil Salt ruled out due to a finger injury, the responsibility of providing explosive starts alongside Kohli will rest on Jacob Bethell.

Bethell showcased his immense talent during the recent T20 World Cup and it is only a matter of time before unleashes his full range of strokes in the IPL.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Climb To The Top With A 5-Wicket Win Over Lucknow
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Misses Fifty By Whisker After Putting Bengaluru On Top
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, leaves the field after being retired hurt during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt After Facing Just Three Balls - Here's Why
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Dar Star As Bengaluru Thump Lucknow To Go Top Of The Table
Related Content

Having had a week's break, RCB will head into the contest fresher than their opponents.

In contrast, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing their last six matches.

They were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders via a Super Over in a tied game, and then failed to arrest their slide as they were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their previous outing.

LSG's campaign has unravelled due to inconsistent performances, tactical instability and repeated failures to close out matches.

Key batters such as Mitchell Marsh, skipper Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have struggled for consistency, while frequent reshuffling of the batting order has further compounded their problems. Pant, in particular, finds himself under scrutiny over his white-ball form.

LSG's batting line-up now faces a formidable RCB bowling attack spearheaded by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The experienced duo have operated effectively in tandem this season, notably dismantling Delhi Capitals for just 75 on April 27. Seamer Bhuvneshwar has been among the leading wicket-takers, making the most of the new-ball, while Hazlewood has consistently delivered high-impact spells.

Krunal Pandya too has enjoyed an impressive campaign, claiming nine wickets and troubling batters with an effective bouncer variation.

Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd also impressed in the previous game, although RCB's batting collapse proved decisive in the defeat to GT.

For LSG, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan have been the standout bowlers with 13 and 10 wickets respectively. Mohammed Shami started the season strongly but has struggled for consistency and leaked runs in recent matches.

LSG's pace attack has repeatedly lost control in the death overs, allowing opponents to accelerate sharply and will face a tough task when they face RCB batters.

RCB had defeated LSG by five wickets in the first leg and will come into the match with a lot of confidence.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, George Linde, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab's Chase Falling Apart As Well-Set Stoinis Departs For 28 | 64/4 (7)

  2. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  3. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  4. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

  5. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  2. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

  3. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  4. Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

  5. Congress Says Vijay Sought Support To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

  4. Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026