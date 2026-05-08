LSG Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 50 – Check Result

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo)