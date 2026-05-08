LSG Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs (DLS) at Ekana on Thursday. Mitchell Marsh smashed 111 off 56 balls (9 fours, 9 sixes; 90 in boundaries) to win Player of the Match. LSG’s bowlers held firm at key moments to seal the win

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LSG Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs (DLS) on Thursday at Ekana International Cricket Stadium

  • Mitchell Marsh smashed 111 off 56 balls (9 fours, 9 sixes; 90 in boundaries) and won Player of the Match

  • LSG’s bowlers struck at key moments to restrict RCB and seal the win

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected IPL 2026 clash on Thursday at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Highlights

LSG’s innings were built around Mitchell Marsh’s explosive knock as they handled a stop-start contest disrupted by multiple rain breaks. Despite the interruptions, they maintained intensity and kept the scoreboard moving, finishing strongly through the middle and death overs to post 209/3 (19).

RCB’s chase never truly settled after early damage, including a sensational delivery from Prince Yadav that dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck. From there, LSG’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals, denying RCB any stable partnership and forcing them constantly onto the back foot.

Rajat Patidar briefly lifted RCB’s hopes with a blazing 61 off 31 balls, striking six sixes and three fours in a sharp counterattack, but his dismissal turned the tide firmly back in LSG’s favour.

Devdutt Padikkal also tried to steady the chase with a 34 off 25, but his knock ended when he was caught and bowled by Prince Yadav, further denting RCB’s momentum.

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LSG ultimately held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a tight but crucial win, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Mitchell Marsh – Player Of The Match

Mitchell Marsh produced 111 off 56 balls, smashing 9 sixes and 9 fours in a brutal display of power-hitting. He controlled the innings despite rain interruptions, consistently punishing both pace and spin while setting the tone for LSG’s dominant total.

His knock included 90 runs through boundaries, underlining his complete dominance at the crease. His innings ensured LSG remained ahead of the game throughout, laying the foundation for their eventual victory

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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