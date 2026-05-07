LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Lights Up Lucknow With His Fastest Fifty Of The League

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Australia's flamboyant opener, Mitchell Marsh fires against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a 20-ball fifty. He remains unbeaten at 76 off 32 balls by the time rain stops play at the Ekana Cricket Stadium

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Fifty
Mitchell Marsh slams 20-ball half-century against RCB in Lucknow AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Marsh slams 20-ball half-century against RCB in Lucknow

  • Marsh is unbeaten at 76 off 32 balls as rain stops play

  • LSG is up against RCB in a do-or-die affair in Lucknow

Mitchell Marsh finally gets going in the Indian Premier League 2026 as he slams a 20-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to get Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) off to a blazing start at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 7.

Check out the live score of the match here.

There was rain around the stadium, which is why LSG were put into bat first by RCB, and it looked like a good decision as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball swinging in the air in the first and gave just five runs.

However, Mitchell Marsh had some different plans as he took on RCB's bowling mainstay, Josh Hazlewood, and struck him for two sixes in the 2nd over to get things going for Lucknow.

Despite a short rain break in the 2nd over, Marsh continued on his merry ways and smashed RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground. He took a special liking for Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Dar as both of them gave 41 runs between them in just 3 overs.

Marsh raced to his fifty in just 20 deliveries, registering his fastest half-century of IPL history. The Aussie openers carried on their sensational touch after the landmark fifty as well and were unbeaten on 76 off just 32 balls when rain played a spoilsport, resulting in the stop of play.

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However, Arshin Kulkarni at the other end struggled and was batting at 17 off 22 balls by the time of the rain break. LSG would need to accelerate and complement Marsh well, so they could put on a mammoth first innings score in front of a dangerous RCB batting line-up.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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