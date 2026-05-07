LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Fireworks in Lucknow as Mitchell Marsh Smashes 49-Ball Hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana International Stadium on Thursday, May 7

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Hundred
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Marsh blasts 49-ball century against RCB in Lucknow

  • This is his second century in IPL history

  • Marsh slammed nine fours and eight sixes during the course of his century

Mitchell Marsh lights up the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow with a sensational 49-ball hundred against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League.

The flamboyant Aussie opener had a mild season until now which reflected on LSG's performance in the tournament and today when he finally came good, he single-handedly took his team to a strong position against an effective RCB bowling line-up consisting of the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Marsh placed the fourth ball of the 14th over to the backward point boundary to bring up his second century of IPL (both for LSG) off 49 balls.

He slammed nine fours and same number of sixes during his unbeaten 107 run knock before the rain led to third stoppage in play. LSG are placed in a strong position at 145/1 in 14 overs courtesy of Marsh's brilliant show with the bat.

Check out the score of the match here.

Marsh Registered His Fastest IPL Fifty

There was rain around the stadium, which is why LSG were put into bat first by RCB, and it looked like a good decision as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball swinging in the air in the first and gave just five runs.

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However, Mitchell Marsh had some different plans as he took on RCB's bowling mainstay, Josh Hazlewood, and struck him for two sixes in the 2nd over to get things going for Lucknow.

After that Marsh didn't look back and blazed to his fifty in just 20 balls and followed it by a scintillating century of 49 deliveries.

Q

How many runs did Mitchell Marsh scored against LSG?

A

Mitchell Marsh slammed a 49-ball hundred against RCB in Lucknow.

Q

How many hundred do Mitchell Marsh has in IPL?

A

Mitchell Marsh has two hundreds to his name in the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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