LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants Up Against Defending Champions In A Do-Or-Die Clash

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 50 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, May 7. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Date & Time: May 7, 2026, 7:30 PM IST
Standings: LSG (10th), RCB (3rd)
LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 50 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, May 7. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.