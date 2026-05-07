LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants Up Against Defending Champions In A Do-Or-Die Clash

LSG will take on RCB in match 50 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 7. Photo: AP

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday, May 7. RCB are sitting comfortably at the 3rd position in the standing with 12 points from six wins out of nine matches played so far, while LSG are at the bottom position with only four points from 2 wins and seven losses in nine matches. Lucknow have last lost their last six consecutive matches and would be desperate to find a win at home against an in-form RCB in a do-or-die match. If they lose this match, then they'll becomes the first team to get eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB, who have had a decent season so far are coming off from a loss in their last match and would want to get back to winning ways. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 May 2026, 06:33:47 pm IST LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather There is no prediction of rain in today's match between LSG and RCB today. AccuWeather Screengrab

7 May 2026, 06:18:59 pm IST LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 50 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, May 7. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

7 May 2026, 06:02:19 pm IST LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

7 May 2026, 05:43:47 pm IST LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Date & Time: May 7, 2026, 7:30 PM IST Standings: LSG (10th), RCB (3rd)