LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants Up Against Defending Champions In A Do-Or-Die Clash

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Tournament on line for the Lucknow Super Giants as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, May 7. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
LSG Vs RCB Live score, IPL 2026
LSG will take on RCB in match 50 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 7. Photo: AP
LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday, May 7. RCB are sitting comfortably at the 3rd position in the standing with 12 points from six wins out of nine matches played so far, while LSG are at the bottom position with only four points from 2 wins and seven losses in nine matches. Lucknow have last lost their last six consecutive matches and would be desperate to find a win at home against an in-form RCB in a do-or-die match. If they lose this match, then they'll becomes the first team to get eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB, who have had a decent season so far are coming off from a loss in their last match and would want to get back to winning ways. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

There is no prediction of rain in today's match between LSG and RCB today.
There is no prediction of rain in today's match between LSG and RCB today. AccuWeather Screengrab

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 50 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, May 7. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: May 7, 2026, 7:30 PM IST

Standings: LSG (10th), RCB (3rd)

LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 50 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, May 7. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Published At:

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants Up Against Defending Champions In A Do-Or-Die Clash

  2. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  3. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

  5. Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Pat Cummins Among Australian Stars To Stay Back Due To IPL 2026 Commitments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  5. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report