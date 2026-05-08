IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, right, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. AP Photo

Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, right, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. AP Photo