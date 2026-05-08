IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

Summary of this article
LSG outclassed RCB by 9 runs in match 50 of IPL 2026
Prince Yadav clean bowled Virat Kohli for duck
DC will face KKR in match 51 of IPL 2026 in Delhi
In a season of the Indian Premier League where winning the toss and chasing has been the mantra of success, seeing totals defended on two successive days has been like a breath of fresh air. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were going through a horrid run with six consecutive losses, finally managed to bag a win against a strong Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outfit.
With this win, LSG managed to stay in the playoff race with their hopes tied to a sliver of a thread. Apart from being a regular high-scoring day, rain stoppages added to the drama, breaking the momentum of the play not once, twice, but thrice during the first innings.
The first rain interruption came in the 2nd over of the day during LSG's innings, followed by two more, with one being a substantial one, leading to the match being reduced to 19 overs per side.
The LSG batters remained unfazed from the interruptions and posted a first innings total of 209 runs on the back of a scintillating century by Mitchell Marsh and a late-end 10-ball 38 run blitz by skipper Rishabh Pant. In reply, despite losing openers cheaply, RCB took the match to the last over, eventually losing by 9 runs.
RCB continue to sit at the 3rd spot with 12 points from 6 wins and 4 losses from 10 matches. Though a win today would have propelled them to the first spot, it wasn't meant to be for the defending champions.
It also made their journey to the top two tougher because now four teams are stuck at 12 points from 10 matches, thus increasing the significance of each match for these teams from here.
Prince Yadav Castles Virat Kohli Off A Jaffa
Prince Yadav has arguably been the best uncapped Indian pacer of this season. The 28-year-old Delhi paceman proved his mettle in the best cricketing league in the world as he shone with the ball, picking 3 wickets (including that of Virat Kohli) for 33 runs in four overs in a high-scoring match.
However, the highlight of the match was his 140 kph in-swinger, which dazzled even someone like Virat Kohli, who was clean bowled for a duck by Prince. The ball came back in just a touch at a rapid fire, exposing the gap between the bat and the pad of Virat Kohli.
Prince Yadav is third in the list of highest-wicket takers of this season and is one of the top contenders for the prestigious Purple Cap.
BCCI Flags Unauthorised Access In IPL
BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has found unauthorised people in IPL teams' buses, hotels, and even dugouts. The Board has flagged the IPL teams' CEOs about this issue in a special meeting and has warned teams of action if the rules on players' and teams' conduct are violated.
In the past, IPL has been marred with controversies like spot fixing that leave a blot on the beautiful league, and BCCI has worked hard to make it free of such malpractices. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia has warned the teams to adhere to the policies set by the Board or face consequences.
He also said that BCCI has fined RR's manager and skipper for flouting the league's code of conduct, and further actions can also be expected in the matter of Riyan Parag.
Photo Of The Day
Cricket is a condition-based game, and it's one of those sports that needs perfect conditions, which are made possible by people who are behind the scenes but play a critical role in the conduct of a match.
Today's match was disturbed by rain three times, and on all the occasions, the groundsmen made sure that the match is resumed as early as possible once the rain subsided. The integration of technology with the hard work of these groundsmen makes sure that such high-stakes matches are held without fail.
Will Delhi Weather Be Kind To IPL
While the rain around India has not affected many IPL games yet, there is no certainty by which anyone can predict the mood of the rain gods. Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the nation's capital.
Whichever team lose will have one of their foot out of the tournament, therefore both of them will enter the field to win the match by putting their best foot forward.
However, Delhi's weather has been up and down in the last few days, which is why the fans would be hoping that the rain gods bestow some mercy and the match goes on as scheduled without any interruption.
Quote Of The Day
LSG registered their first win in seven matches, but it wasn't a straightforward one as the match went to the last over with RCB needing 20 runs off the last over.
With Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi to choose from, Rishabh Pant chose to give the last over to Digvesh Rathi, who was having an off-day till then. Despite the skepticism, Rathi delivered a disciplined performance under pressure and eventually won his team the match by 9 runs.
After the match, Pant opened up about the decision and said that while it was a tricky call yet he had faith in Rathi that he could pull it off.
"It was a tough call (to go with Rathi over Shahbaz). We were under pressure. But at the same time you've got to trust your bowler," Rishabh Pant said in the post-match press conference.
Elsewhere: PAK Vs BAN, Amanpreet Singh Death And Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026
- In the season of T20, Pakistan is set to take on Bangladesh in the first of the two-match Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The Bangla Tigers will most likely provide a green track to the Pakistan team which could be a challenge for the visitor's brittle batting order.
- Amanpreet Singh, who was Virat Kohli's teammate at the Under-19 level died at the young age of 36. The cause of death is not known yet. Virat Kohli shared his grief on the loss of former teammate on social media. "Shocked and Saddened," Virat wrote on his social media handle. Amanpreet featured in six first-class matches for Punjab between 2006 and 2008, picking up 11 wickets.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026 is set to being from May 8. The first day will feature three matches between:
i) Philippines vs Indonesia
ii) Fiji vs Vanuatu
iii) Cook Island vs South Korea
Who won in the match between LSG and RCB?
LSG beat RCB by 9 runs in match 50 of IPL 2026.
Who scored most runs in LSG vs RCB?
Mitchell Marsh slammed 111 runs of 51 balls against RCB in Lucknow.