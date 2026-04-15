RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Misses Fifty By Whisker After Putting Bengaluru On Top

Summary of this article
RCB won toss and elected to bowl against LSG
Lucknow bowled out for 146-run total
Virat Kohli hits 34-ball 49 in RCB chase
Virat Kohli fell short of yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty by just one run, during match 23 of the 2026 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (April 15).
Coming in as an Impact Substitute for Suyash Sharma during RCB's chase of a 147-run target, Kohli anchored the innings as is his wont, with responsibility and elegance. He hit six fours and a six to get to a 34-ball 49 before holing out to Nicholas Pooran at long on off Avesh Khan's bowling.
Nevertheless, the RCB great's knock took them to a commanding position in pursuit of the modest target. It also did a lot to dispel fans' concerns regarding his ankle injury. Kohli had hurt his ankle during RCB's previous match against Mumbai Indians and did not field during the second innings.
Earlier, RCB bowlers, led by the impeccable Josh Hazlewood preyed on the batting vulnerabilities of LSG to bundle out the visitors for a sub-par 146. The night turned out to be even grimmer for the Super Giants as their skipper Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt on zero after a copping a blow on his left elbow by RCB pacer Hazlewood.
Pant returned to bat briefly later when his side was struggling at 118 for five after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni in the 16th over.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav
Who won the toss between RCB and LSG?
RCB won the toss and elected to field first against LSG.
Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being played?
The RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The RCB vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.