RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Misses Fifty By Whisker After Putting Bengaluru On Top

Coming in as an Impact Substitute for Suyash Sharma during RCB's chase of a 147-run target, Kohli anchored the innings as is his wont, with responsibility and elegance. He hit six fours and a six to get to a 34-ball 49 before holing out to Nicholas Pooran at long on off Avesh Khan's bowling.

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RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Misses Fifty By Whisker After Putting Bengaluru On Top
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB won toss and elected to bowl against LSG

  • Lucknow bowled out for 146-run total

  • Virat Kohli hits 34-ball 49 in RCB chase

Virat Kohli fell short of yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty by just one run, during match 23 of the 2026 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (April 15). 

Coming in as an Impact Substitute for Suyash Sharma during RCB's chase of a 147-run target, Kohli anchored the innings as is his wont, with responsibility and elegance. He hit six fours and a six to get to a 34-ball 49 before holing out to Nicholas Pooran at long on off Avesh Khan's bowling. 

ALSO READ: RCB Vs LSG Live Score

Nevertheless, the RCB great's knock took them to a commanding position in pursuit of the modest target. It also did a lot to dispel fans' concerns regarding his ankle injury. Kohli had hurt his ankle during RCB's previous match against Mumbai Indians and did not field during the second innings.

Earlier, RCB bowlers, led by the impeccable Josh Hazlewood preyed on the batting vulnerabilities of LSG to bundle out the visitors for a sub-par 146. The night turned out to be even grimmer for the Super Giants as their skipper Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt on zero after a copping a blow on his left elbow by RCB pacer Hazlewood.

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Pant returned to bat briefly later when his side was struggling at 118 for five after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni in the 16th over.

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav

Q

Who won the toss between RCB and LSG?

A

RCB won the toss and elected to field first against LSG.

Q

Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being played?

A

The RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Q

Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?

A

The RCB vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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