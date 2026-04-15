RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Why Is Virat Kohli Not In Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI?

Summary of this article
RCB won toss and elected to bowl against LSG
Hosts replaced Jacob Duffy with fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood
LSG went in with unchanged playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went with a solitary change on Wednesday (April 15) in match 23 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Captain Rajat Patidar confirmed at the toss that Jacob Duffy was replaced by fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.
That meant the legendary Virat Kohli did not figure in RCB's bowling-first XI. The senior pro is expected to come in as Impact Substitute when the hosts commence their chase.
Kohli had injured his ankle during RCB's previous match against Mumbai Indians and did not field during the second innings. That could be the reason why he did not take the field, and might only bat.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav
Who won the toss between RCB and LSG?
RCB have won the toss and elected to field first against LSG.
Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being played?
The RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where is the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The RCB vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.