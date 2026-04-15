RCB Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru To Bowl First, Josh Hazlewood Comes In

RCB Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood returns into RCB playing XI against LSG after one-match break. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against LSG

  • Josh Hazlewood comes in for Jacob Duffy

  • LSG enters the match with an unchanged playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Wednesday, April 15.

After winning their maiden title last year, RCB are running high on winning momentum, thrashing five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own backyard in the last match by 18 runs to register their third win of the season in four matches, taking them to the 3rd spot in the points table.

Their batting is in sublime form, starting from the explosive pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, going down to the even more dangerous middle-order consisting of Rajat Patidar and Tim David. The addition of Josh Hazlewood has bolstered their bowling further to complement their batting.

On the other hand, LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far, with two wins and same number of losses in four matches. One of the biggest reason of their inconsistent run is the lack of runs from their famed top-order.

LSG will need their top-order to fire against a strong outfit on a potential batting paradise.

Related Content
Rajat Patidar celebrating his half-century during MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - IPL/X
RCB Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar's Men Eye Another Batting Firework Against Struggling Super Giants
Josh Hazlewood missed out the match against MI today at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Today?
Josh Hazlewood returns into RCB playing XI against RR after an injury break. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Josh Hazlewood Play Today In Guwahati?
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. - X/CricketAus
IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Part Of Season Due To Injury - Report
Related Content

Check out the live score of RCB vs LSG match here.

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Player: George Linde

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 23 of PSL 2026 between RCB and LSG will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while toss takes place at 7:00 PM.

Q

Is Virat Kohli playing today?

A

Yes, Virat Kohli is playing today for RCB against LSG.

Q

Who won the toss between RCB and LSG?

A

RCB have won the toss and elected to field first.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rasik Salam Sends Markram Back On A Slower Ball | 32/1 (4)

  2. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. Will Virat Kohli Play Today? Big Update On RCB Star Before LSG Clash In IPL 2026

  4. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  5. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh is Marked by Reports of Violence Against Dalits

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  4. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  5. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Could Resume Talks In Islamabad In The Next Two Days: Report

  2. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Nepal’s New Caretaker PM Karki Swears In Three Ministers Amid Political Transition

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships