RCB Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru To Bowl First, Josh Hazlewood Comes In

Summary of this article
RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against LSG
Josh Hazlewood comes in for Jacob Duffy
LSG enters the match with an unchanged playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Wednesday, April 15.
After winning their maiden title last year, RCB are running high on winning momentum, thrashing five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own backyard in the last match by 18 runs to register their third win of the season in four matches, taking them to the 3rd spot in the points table.
Their batting is in sublime form, starting from the explosive pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, going down to the even more dangerous middle-order consisting of Rajat Patidar and Tim David. The addition of Josh Hazlewood has bolstered their bowling further to complement their batting.
On the other hand, LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far, with two wins and same number of losses in four matches. One of the biggest reason of their inconsistent run is the lack of runs from their famed top-order.
LSG will need their top-order to fire against a strong outfit on a potential batting paradise.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact Player: Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Impact Player: George Linde
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 23 of PSL 2026 between RCB and LSG will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while toss takes place at 7:00 PM.
Is Virat Kohli playing today?
Yes, Virat Kohli is playing today for RCB against LSG.
Who won the toss between RCB and LSG?
RCB have won the toss and elected to field first.