RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Step Into Bengaluru’s Backyard For High Voltage Clash

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
RCB have a 60% chance of winning the match against LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The recent form of the team and the batters go in favour of RCB, while LSG's bowling is marginally better than the hosts but the balance tilts heavily towards RCB in other departments.
RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming Details
The match 23 of PSL 2026 between RCB and LSG will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while toss takes place at 7:00 PM.
RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
On-Filed Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bhavesh Patel
RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 23 of IPL 2026 between RCB and LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.