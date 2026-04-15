RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Step Into Bengaluru’s Backyard For High Voltage Clash

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's inclusion in today's fixture against Lucknow is doubtful as the veteran batter didn't come out to field in the 2nd innings due to ankle injury

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Vikas Patwal
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RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026
Virat Kohli injured his ankle that made him miss the second half of the last game against MI IPL/X
RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15. RCB enter favourites in today's match as the defending champions have won three out of the four matches played so far in comparison two wins and two losses in four matches by LSG. RCB's batting has been their standout feature so far with every batter chipping in at different stages of the match. On the other hand, LSG top-order, which is known for their hitting prowess haven't fired yet thus resulting in inconsistent performances. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
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RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

RCB have a 60% chance of winning the match against LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The recent form of the team and the batters go in favour of RCB, while LSG's bowling is marginally better than the hosts but the balance tilts heavily towards RCB in other departments.

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

There is no prediction of rain in the match between RCB and LSG in Bengaluru.
There is no prediction of rain in the match between RCB and LSG in Bengaluru. Accuweather

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming Details

The match 23 of PSL 2026 between RCB and LSG will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while toss takes place at 7:00 PM.

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

On-Filed Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bhavesh Patel

RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 23 of IPL 2026 between RCB and LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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