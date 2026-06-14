Haiti Vs Scotland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group C Battle Intensifies As The Grenadiers Face the Tartan Army

Haiti midfielder Dominique Simon reacts following an unsuccessful scoring attempt during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Peru. AP Photo

Haiti Vs Scotland Live Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough on June 14, Sunday. Scotland and Haiti face off at Boston Stadium for their Group C opener, each ending a significant wait to return to the world stage. Haiti is making its first tournament appearance in 52 years, marking their first return since 1974, while Scotland ends a 28-year absence dating back to 1998. Under Steve Clarke, the Tartan Army enters with a disciplined, structured approach, aiming to dictate possession and leverage their midfield strength. Scott McTominay is expected to be a primary goalscoring threat, with Andy Robertson providing width and service from the left flank. Facing them is a Haitian side coached by Sébastien Migné, which will likely adopt a compact, resilient defensive block. Les Grenadiers will look to rely on their pace and energy to exploit space on the counter-attack, spearheaded by forwards Wilson Isidor and Duckens Nazon. With football heavyweights Brazil and Morocco also in Group C, this match is a critical opportunity for both teams to secure vital points and keep their knockout-stage aspirations alive. Follow play-by-play updates of the HAI vs SCO match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jun 2026, 05:13:09 am IST Haiti Vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026 Kick-off Time: 06:30 AM IST Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026™ — Group C (Match 5)