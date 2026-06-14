Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Enter Favorites Against Sooceroos

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the Group D match of the FIFA World Cup between the Sooceroos and Turkiye's Crescent Stars at the BC Place, Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, June 14

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Vikas Patwal
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Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach warms up during a training session in Vancouver, British Colombia, Friday, June 12, 2026, ahead of the team's World Cup soccer match against Turkey. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group D match between The Socceroos and Crescent Stars at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, June 14. Both teams will be vying to register a winning start to keep pace with the USA, who hammered Paraguay by 4-1 in their opener. Both teams have faced each other twice previously in International Friendlies, with Turkiye holding a clear edge over the Aussies, including a dominating 4-1 victory. However, the pressure of the World Cup brings another set of challenges; whichever team deals with them better on the day, they win it irrespective of the record. While Australia had a comfortable qualifying campaign, they have never gone past the round of 16 in the five previous World Cups. On the other hand, Turkiye have won seven of their last eight friendlies, with one draw, and are one of the dark horses of the competition.
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Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 14' | AUS 0-0 TUR

Baris Yilmaz attempted to pick out a teammate with a forward pass, but the delivery lacked precision and drifted into an area occupied by neither side. With no Turkish player able to latch onto it, the promising attack fizzled out harmlessly.

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Is Underway

The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are done. The referee blows the whistle and with it Australia get the ball rolling.

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Starting XI

Cakir (GK), Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Kokcu, Calhanoglu (c), Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Guler, Yilmaz

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Socceroos Starting XI

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026

Kick-off Time: 09:30 AM IST

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026™ — Group D (Match 6)

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Australia and Turkiye at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

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