Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Enter Favorites Against Sooceroos

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 14' | AUS 0-0 TUR
Baris Yilmaz attempted to pick out a teammate with a forward pass, but the delivery lacked precision and drifted into an area occupied by neither side. With no Turkish player able to latch onto it, the promising attack fizzled out harmlessly.
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Is Underway
The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are done. The referee blows the whistle and with it Australia get the ball rolling.
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Starting XI
Cakir (GK), Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Kokcu, Calhanoglu (c), Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Guler, Yilmaz
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Socceroos Starting XI
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026
Kick-off Time: 09:30 AM IST
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026™ — Group D (Match 6)
Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Australia and Turkiye at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.