Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Enter Favorites Against Sooceroos

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach warms up during a training session in Vancouver, British Colombia, Friday, June 12, 2026, ahead of the team's World Cup soccer match against Turkey. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group D match between The Socceroos and Crescent Stars at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, June 14. Both teams will be vying to register a winning start to keep pace with the USA, who hammered Paraguay by 4-1 in their opener. Both teams have faced each other twice previously in International Friendlies, with Turkiye holding a clear edge over the Aussies, including a dominating 4-1 victory. However, the pressure of the World Cup brings another set of challenges; whichever team deals with them better on the day, they win it irrespective of the record. While Australia had a comfortable qualifying campaign, they have never gone past the round of 16 in the five previous World Cups. On the other hand, Turkiye have won seven of their last eight friendlies, with one draw, and are one of the dark horses of the competition.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jun 2026, 09:46:06 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 14' | AUS 0-0 TUR Baris Yilmaz attempted to pick out a teammate with a forward pass, but the delivery lacked precision and drifted into an area occupied by neither side. With no Turkish player able to latch onto it, the promising attack fizzled out harmlessly.

14 Jun 2026, 09:32:23 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Is Underway The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are done. The referee blows the whistle and with it Australia get the ball rolling.

14 Jun 2026, 09:18:31 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Crescent Stars Starting XI Cakir (GK), Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Kokcu, Calhanoglu (c), Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Guler, Yilmaz

14 Jun 2026, 09:16:40 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Socceroos Starting XI 📋 Here is our starting XI against Türkiye 💪



Ten #Socceroos make their #FIFAWorldCup debuts 👏

Harry Souttar wears the armband ©️



🇦🇺 v 🇹🇷 - 13.6.26 - 9:00pm local

🇦🇺 v 🇹🇷 - 14.6.26 - 2:00pm AEST



📱💻📺 Live on SBS & SBS On Demand pic.twitter.com/BwxocXHZ63 — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 14, 2026

14 Jun 2026, 08:54:35 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

14 Jun 2026, 08:38:55 am IST Australia Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026 Kick-off Time: 09:30 AM IST Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026™ — Group D (Match 6)