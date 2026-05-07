IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

The BCCI secretary has further stated that the BCCI and IPL governing body will reveal a formal advisory for the teams to follow which ensures stricter guidelines with tournament protocols. He has also warned that further violations could lead to 'strict action' from the board

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has issued warnings to IPL teams after noticing unauthorised persons travelling with the teams

  • RR captain Riyan Parag was caught vaping inside the dressing room

  • BCCI and IPL governing body will reveal a formal advisory for the teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to come up with stringent guidelines, monitoring the franchises and players' conduct during the ongoing IPL 2026.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has said that the board and the IPL Governing Council have noticed various 'anomalies and irregularities' which involves the players, officials and unauthorized people during the tournament, that has prompted the apex body to imply stricter guidelines against indiscipline.

Speaking to the reporters, Saikia said that the BCCI has found multiple breaches of anti-corruption and security rules not being followed, which involves unknown people travelling with the team, entering hotels and also visiting players' and officials' rooms.

Saikia also raised concerns over franchise owners and officials interacting with players in restricted areas where there's limited access as per IPL rules.

The BCCI secretary has further stated that the BCCI and IPL governing body will issue an advisory for the teams to follow which ensures stricter guidelines with tournament protocols. He also warned that further violations could lead to 'strict action' from the board.

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"This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players. So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory this evening because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members. And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols.

"We have also seen that certain team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where it is not allowed. So there are certain protocols we have to follow, and we have seen there are some dilutions. We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action," Saikia told the reporters.

Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag was spotted smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's IPL 2026 match against PBKS. Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received a demerit point after being caught vaping.

RR manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was also spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during their match against RCB at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 10, wherein he was fined INR 10 lakh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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