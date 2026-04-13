IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Show-Caused By BCCI Anti Corruption Unit For Mobile Phone Use - Report

The Player and Match Officials Areas protocol states that Indian Premier League team managers can use mobile phones, but not in the dugout which amounts to a breach

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IPL 2026 RR Manager Romi Bhinder Showcaused BCCI Anti Corruption Unit For Mobile Phone Use Report
Romi Bhinder also happens to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's "local guardian". Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Romi Bhinder reportedly asked to explain within 24 hours as to why he was using a mobile phone in the dugout

  • Enquiry is ongoing on the alleged breach, but Bhinder attending SRH vs RR

  • RR manager was in ventilation a few months back and may have used phone for medical reasons

The Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder to explain within 24 hours as to why he was using a mobile phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Bhinder was seen scrolling on his smart phone with the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by his side. The Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol states that team managers can use mobile phones, but not in the dugout which amounts to a breach.

"The ACSU has asked RR and Bhinder to explain in 24 hours as to why he used a cell phone. Obviously it needs to be also considered that he was in ventilation a few months back and may have used for medical reasons," a PTI report quoted a senior IPL office bearer as saying.

While enquiry is ongoing on the alleged breach, Bhinder was present in the team dugout at the toss during Monday's (April 13, 2026) match between RR and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

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The report added that there is a section in the BCCI which is surprised as to why Bhinder's health condition is being related with following SOPs with regards to PMOA. Bhinder also happens to be Sooryavanshi's "local guardian" and known to be deeply involved in decision-making in the teen sensation's career.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

What is the controversy surrounding RR's team manager?

A

In a viral video, RR's team manager Romi Bhinder is seen using a mobile phone in the players' dugout, which is a potential breach of IPL's anti-corruption protocol.

Q

What could be the possible sanctions for RR's team manager?

A

RR's team manager Romi Bhinder could get fined or even handed a match ban for his breach.

Q

Was Romi Bhinder present in dugout for SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match?

A

Yes, Romi Bhinder was present in the dugout for SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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