IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 46

Summary of this article
Despite PBKS' defeat, they lead the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points
RCB are second in the ladder and could go top if they win their next match
MI and LSG are bottom of the pile in the latest IPL 2026 points table
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 leaders Punjab Kings lost its second straight game in a four-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 3. PBKS recovered from losing two wickets in the opening three balls of the match to post 163-9 after being made to bat first by GT, which reached 167-6 with one ball remaining.
Suryansh Shedge (57 runs off 29 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 31) shared a 79-run partnership for Punjab’s sixth wicket. West Indies pacer Jason Holder took 4-24 in four overs.
For GT, Mohammed Siraj (2-28) did the early damage, claiming the wicket of Priyansh Arya on the second ball of the game, and Cooper Connolly on the third. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer (19) denied India quick Siraj his hat trick.
In reply, GT chased down the score with Washington Sundar playing a crucial knock of 40 off 23 deliveries after opener Sai Sudharsan hit a 41-ball 57.
The result had a direct impact on the IPL 2026 points table, tightening the race with RCB having a brilliant opportunity to knock PBKS of the top spot.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 46
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT's victory on Sunday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0.855
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.42
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.644
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.51
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0.005
|8
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.751
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-0.803
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
Despite the defeat, Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from 9 matches (6 wins, 2 defeats, 1 no result) and a strong net run rate of +0.855. They have now lost back-to-back matches in the IPL 2026 and could be knocked off the top spot if RCB wins their match.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second with 12 points from 9 matches and a NRR of +1.420, and could get the numero uno spot if they manage to win their next IPL 2026 fixture.
It's a tight race between Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans who are level on points but sit one below each other with different NRR's. Shubman Gill-led side won their sixth game of IPL 2026 and further boosted their hopes of sealing the playoff spot.
In mid-table, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are neck-and-neck in the race whereas Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over SunRisers has seen them lift to eight in the points tally.
MI and LSG occupy the last two spots with Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants taking the last spot in the IPL 2026 points table.
Who is at the top of the IPL 2026 points table after Match 46?
Punjab Kings still lead the standings with 13 points from 9 matches.