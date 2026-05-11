PBKS Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
PBKS will face DC in in match 55 of IPL 2026
PBKS are at the fourth spot in the points table while DC are at the 8th spot
PBKS will become table-topper today if they win
Punjab Kings return to Dharamsala at a tricky point in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. After looking like genuine title contenders early in the season with six wins in their first seven games, Shreyas Iyer’s side has suddenly lost momentum with three straight defeats.
Despite sitting fourth on the points table with 13 points from 10 matches, PBKS know another loss could drag them back into the playoff scramble. The good news for them is that Dharamsala has historically offered batting-friendly conditions along with assistance for fast bowlers under lights, something that should suit Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen perfectly.
Punjab’s batting, though, remains their biggest strength heading into the contest. Captain Shreyas Iyer has been inconsistent this season, while Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have consistently provided explosive starts.
Ricky Ponting’s side has looked fearless throughout the tournament, but their bowling struggles in the death overs have started hurting them badly during this losing streak. After conceding 235 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing, PBKS will desperately hope the cooler Dharamsala conditions help their bowlers regain rhythm.
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, arrive with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. DC have managed just eight points from 11 games and another defeat would almost end their qualification chances. The biggest frustration for Delhi this season has been inconsistency. They have shown flashes of brilliance in patches but failed to sustain momentum across consecutive matches.
With both teams entering the game under pressure for very different reasons, the clash promises to carry huge playoff implications. PBKS are chasing a top-two finish and need to stop their slide quickly, while DC are fighting simply to stay alive in the tournament.
The high-altitude conditions in Dharamsala generally produce quick outfields, plenty of sixes, and dramatic momentum swings, making this another potentially high-scoring contest. Punjab may start as favorites because of their stronger batting form and home advantage, but Delhi still possess enough firepower to pull off a surprise if their experienced players finally click together.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Details
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 36
PBKS: 18
DC: 17
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Live Streaming
Where to watch PBKS Vs DC IPL 2026 match?
The PBKS Vs DC IPL 2026 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.