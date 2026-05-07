SRH Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 49 – Check Result

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)