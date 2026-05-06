SRH Vs PBKS Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

SRH Vs PBKS Toss Update: Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6

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SRH Vs PBKS Toss Update
PBKS have won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH in match 49 of IPL 2026. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS won the toss and elected to field first

  • Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson comes in for PBKS

  • Nitish Reddy makes his way into the playing XI for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.

PBKS are sitting at the summit with 13 points in 9 matches from 6 wins and 3 losses, while SRH are in the 3rd spot with 12 points from 6 wins and 6 losses in 10 matches.

SRH were on a five-match winning streak up until the last match, when they lost to KKR in a comprehensive manner. That loss once again surfaced the Orange Army's middle-order woes.

They possess an explosive top-order, but their middle-order seems brittle, which has cost them some matches in the tournament. SRH would want to fix their middle-order muddle before they head into the business end of the tournament.

On the other hand, PBKS, who were at one stage cruising in the tournament were handed two consecutive losses in their last two matches and they would be desperate to come back to winning ways and lock their playoff spot as soon as possible.

Check out the live score of the match here.

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 49 of IPL 2026 between SRH and PBKS will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST.

Q

Who won the toss between SRH and PBKS?

A

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Q

Where is the match between SRH and PBKS being played?

A

The match between SRH and PBKS is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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