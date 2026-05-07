IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after defeating Punjab Kings
Cooper Connolly scored an unbeaten 107 for PBKS in a losing cause
RCB will aim to claim the No. 1 spot with a win against Lucknow Super Giants
For almost two weeks, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 had turned into a tournament where defending totals felt nearly impossible. Captains kept choosing to chase, dew kept winning games, and bowlers were surviving rather than dominating.
Massive targets above 220 were being hunted down regularly. Then Sunrisers Hyderabad finally broke the pattern on May 6. Their 235/4 against Punjab Kings survived a breathtaking Cooper Connolly century as SRH secured a 33-run victory in Hyderabad, effectively ending a stretch of 15 matches where teams batting first had struggled to close games out.
What made the performance even more impressive was how complete Hyderabad’s batting effort looked yet again. This is no longer a side dependent on one superstar carrying the lineup. Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan have all crossed 400 runs this season and are currently sitting inside the top five run-scorers of IPL 2026.
Against Punjab, Kishan blasted 55 off 32 balls, Klaasen hammered 69 off 43, while Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma once again gave SRH a flying start. Nitish Kumar Reddy also returned after illness and chipped in with late runs.
And still, despite all that, the night nearly belonged to Cooper Connolly. The young Australian all-rounder produced one of the innings of the tournament with an unbeaten 107 off 59 balls, dragging Punjab Kings back into a chase that looked finished inside the powerplay.
IPL 2026 is strangely becoming the season of centuries in losing causes. Connolly’s knock now joins a growing list of heroic innings that ended without points, showing just how brutal this year’s scoring patterns have become.
SRH Become the New Table-Toppers
The victory pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to the top of the IPL 2026 points table at one of the most important stages of the season. Pat Cummins’ side now look like one of the strongest all-round teams in the competition, especially because their batting lineup has found both consistency and flexibility.
SRH’s top-order aggression has become the foundation of their campaign. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head continue attacking immediately inside the powerplay, while Klaasen and Kishan have provided control through the middle overs. The biggest difference this year, though, is how calmly Hyderabad adapt once wickets fall or the innings slows down briefly. Against Punjab, Klaasen rebuilt smartly before accelerating again at the death, ensuring SRH crossed 230 comfortably.
Their bowlers also deserve credit for finally defending a big score in a season where almost every batting-first side has failed under pressure. Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, and Shivang Kumar repeatedly broke partnerships just when Punjab threatened a comeback.
Hyderabad Continue Their Incredible Record Against Punjab
There was another number from Tuesday night that stood out almost as much as the result itself.
Punjab Kings are now 0-9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Different squads, different captains, different tournament situations, somehow the result in Hyderabad continues staying exactly the same.
The strange part is that Punjab actually arrived in Hyderabad looking like one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Before this recent losing streak, they had built momentum through aggressive batting and strong middle-over bowling. But three consecutive defeats have suddenly exposed multiple issues within the side.
Their top order has become increasingly inconsistent in high-scoring chases, while the bowling attack is struggling badly at the death. Against SRH, Punjab also suffered from poor fielding once again, dropping important chances that allowed Kishan and Klaasen to keep accelerating.
Connolly’s century prevented the defeat from becoming embarrassing, but Punjab now suddenly look vulnerable heading into the business end of the season.
Defending Champions RCB Can Go Top Against LSG
The interesting thing about IPL 2026 right now is how quickly the table keeps changing.
Sunrisers Hyderabad may have climbed to No. 1, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru can immediately snatch the top spot from them with a win against Lucknow Super Giants. The defending champions now head into Lucknow with one of the most balanced squads in the competition.
Virat Kohli continues anchoring RCB’s batting lineup brilliantly, while Rajat Patidar’s captaincy has quietly impressed throughout the season. Phil Salt’s aggressive starts have complemented Kohli perfectly, and the bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has adapted extremely well across conditions.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are rapidly running out of time. Another defeat would almost end their playoff hopes. Nicholas Pooran remains their biggest match-winner, but LSG’s bowling problems and inconsistent middle order have repeatedly hurt them during close games.
Playoff Race Becoming Clearer With Every Match
IPL 2026’s playoff battle is finally beginning to separate contenders from survivors. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory over Punjab Kings pushed them to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 matches, while PBKS slipped to second after suffering a third straight defeat.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain firmly in the race and can claim the No. 1 spot if they win the 50th game of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are also strongly placed with 12 points each, making the top-four battle incredibly tight.
Chennai Super Kings have quietly revived their campaign after defeating Delhi Capitals and now sit just outside the qualification spots with momentum on their side. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are under huge pressure after consecutive setbacks.
Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are all running out of games and margin for error, with every remaining fixture now carrying knockout-level importance. Net run rate is also emerging as a decisive factor in what is becoming one of the closest playoff races in recent IPL seasons.
Phot Of The Day
Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction perfectly summed up Punjab Kings’ frustrating night in Hyderabad. The veteran spinner was left stunned after PBKS dropped two catches off his bowling, along with a missed stumping chance by Prabhsimran Singh. Chahal, who already has the most dropped chances off his bowling in IPL 2026, could only watch in disbelief as SRH punished Punjab’s fielding lapses on their way to 235/4.
Cummins Explains SRH’s Fearless Batting Formula - Quote of the Day
Pat Cummins has repeatedly downplayed discussions around Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive batting, but his post-match comments revealed exactly how SRH are approaching innings this season.
“I think we're pretty good at playing at our own pace. Don't try and start off conservatively. It's not really Abhi or Travis's style. So it's just trying to max out as much as we can, not really thinking about a total or anything. And then maybe later on in the innings, if it takes a different direction, we're pretty good at adjusting,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation.
That approach perfectly explains why Hyderabad have looked so dangerous throughout IPL 2026. They attack constantly, but not blindly. Their batters trust each other enough to maintain intent even after losing wickets, and the middle order has become flexible enough to rebuild if needed.
Elsewhere: Pakistan Tour Bangladesh, England Selector Delay Continues
Away from the IPL, international cricket also saw important developments on May 6.
Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh was officially confirmed, with the series expected to take place later this month. The fixtures will be closely watched because Pakistan are still rebuilding after recent administrative reshuffles and inconsistent international performances.
Meanwhile, England’s delay in appointing a new selector continues drawing criticism back home. Reports suggest the ECB is still yet to finalize appointments despite entering a major transition period across formats. Former England players have already questioned the lack of clarity surrounding future planning, especially in white-ball cricket.
Who became the new IPL 2026 table-topper on May 6?
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the top after defeating Punjab Kings.
Who scored a century in SRH vs PBKS?
Cooper Connolly scored an unbeaten 107 for Punjab Kings.