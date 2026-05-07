IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sakib Hussain celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sakib Hussain celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)