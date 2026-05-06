SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Punjab's Dismal Fielding Show Propels Sunrisers' To A Massive Total

Summary of this article
SRH posted a mammoth 235 runs against PBKS in Hyderabad
PBKS dropped three catches and missed a stumping opportunity of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen
Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen slam half-centuries to take PBKS to a massive first innings score
Punjab Kings had a nightmarish night in the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6.
The table-toppers have been shoddy in the field throughout the season, but the outing against SRH topped it all as they dropped three simple catches, followed by a straightforward stumping chance.
Ishan Kishan was the prime beneficiary of Punjab's poor fielding as he got three lives during his stay on the crease. Kishan, who's known for his aggressive style of play, took on the bowlers from the get-go and, in doing so gave two catches and a stumping opportunity, all of which were put down by PBKS.
The first drop came in the first ball off the eighth over when Ishan Kishan mistimed a pull shot off Lockie Ferguson, but Cooper Connolly made a mess of the opportunity at the deep mid-wicket fence.
Then followed by another on the fourth ball of the 9th over, when Heinrich Klaasen tries to slog sweep a ball from Yuzvendra Chahal, but gets a top edge. However, Shashank Singh at the deep square leg boundary botches the opportunity and gives a new lease of life to a player of the stature of Klaasen.
Then in the subsequent over, Lockie Ferguson drops Ishan Kishan again on the 2nd ball of the 11th over, followed by wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh making a meal of a straightforward stumping opportunity.
It proved out to be costly misses for Punjab as both the batters went on to score half-centuries and played crucial role in taking SRH to a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs.
Ishan Kishan slammed a 32-ball 55, while Klaasen finished at 69 off 43 balls. PBKS' fieling have been a worry in this season and the horrendous show at the field will definitely to deep introspection inside their camp.