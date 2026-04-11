PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Marco Jansen's Sensational One-Handed Grab Sends Ishan Kishan Packing - Watch

Ishan Kishan's stay at the crease during the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match was cut short due to a stupendous fielding effort from Marco Jansen

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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punjab kings vs sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league 2026 marco jansen
Marco Jansen celebrating after taking the catch of Ishan Kishan during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. Photo: PunjabKingsIPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Marco Jansen grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan

  • Despite being away from the ball, Jansen used his reach to pluck the ball from air

  • Watch the video of Marco Jansen's catch below

In a match defined by explosive hitting, it was a moment of sheer brilliance on the outfield from South African giant Marco Jansen that provided the day’s most stunning highlight. His one-handed, boundary-line catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan proved to be the pivotal moment that halted Sunrisers Hyderabad's momentum against Punjab Kings.

The context of the catch was critical. SRH had enjoyed a historic start, racing to 105/0 in the Powerplay thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. However, after both openers fell in quick succession to Shashank Singh, the responsibility of maintaining the high run rate fell to Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

By the 14th over, Kishan had settled in, scoring a brisk 27 off 17 balls. With the score at 160/2, SRH was looking to shift gears for a final assault to cross the 250-run mark. Kishan, known for his ability to clear the ropes at will, targeted an Arshdeep Singh delivery, flicking it over the on-side boundary, through the gap, for a certain over boundary.

As Kishan connected, the ball appeared destined for the ropes. Positioned at deep mid-wicket, the 6'8" Jansen had other ideas. Showing incredible athleticism for his height, Jansen covered a lot of distance on his right and stretched himself to pluck the ball out of thin air with a single hand.

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Marco Jansen's Tremendous Catch - Watch Video

The magical grab left the Mullanpur crowd and Kishan himself in disbelief. This dismissal triggered a significant slump for SRH. Following Kishan's exit, the innings lost its steam.

From looking poised for a massive total, SRH struggled through the death overs, eventually finishing on 219/6. Jansen’s catch didn't just remove a dangerous batter, it effectively pulled back the game for the Punjab Kings.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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