PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Marco Jansen's Sensational One-Handed Grab Sends Ishan Kishan Packing - Watch

Summary of this article
Marco Jansen grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan
Despite being away from the ball, Jansen used his reach to pluck the ball from air
Watch the video of Marco Jansen's catch below
In a match defined by explosive hitting, it was a moment of sheer brilliance on the outfield from South African giant Marco Jansen that provided the day’s most stunning highlight. His one-handed, boundary-line catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan proved to be the pivotal moment that halted Sunrisers Hyderabad's momentum against Punjab Kings.
The context of the catch was critical. SRH had enjoyed a historic start, racing to 105/0 in the Powerplay thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. However, after both openers fell in quick succession to Shashank Singh, the responsibility of maintaining the high run rate fell to Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.
By the 14th over, Kishan had settled in, scoring a brisk 27 off 17 balls. With the score at 160/2, SRH was looking to shift gears for a final assault to cross the 250-run mark. Kishan, known for his ability to clear the ropes at will, targeted an Arshdeep Singh delivery, flicking it over the on-side boundary, through the gap, for a certain over boundary.
As Kishan connected, the ball appeared destined for the ropes. Positioned at deep mid-wicket, the 6'8" Jansen had other ideas. Showing incredible athleticism for his height, Jansen covered a lot of distance on his right and stretched himself to pluck the ball out of thin air with a single hand.
Marco Jansen's Tremendous Catch - Watch Video
The magical grab left the Mullanpur crowd and Kishan himself in disbelief. This dismissal triggered a significant slump for SRH. Following Kishan's exit, the innings lost its steam.
From looking poised for a massive total, SRH struggled through the death overs, eventually finishing on 219/6. Jansen’s catch didn't just remove a dangerous batter, it effectively pulled back the game for the Punjab Kings.