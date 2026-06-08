France Vs Northern Ireland LIVE Score, International Friendly: Deschamps Aims Preparatory Touches For FIFA World Cup

France's Theo Hernandez in action during the international friendly soccer match between France and Ivory Coast in Nantes, France. AP Photo

France Vs Northern Ireland LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FRA vs NIR exhibition match at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, France on June 09, Tuesday. For manager Didier Deschamps, the fixture is a vital opportunity to refine tactical cohesion and address defensive vulnerabilities following a surprising 2-1 defeat to the Ivory Coast last week. As France prepares to headline a challenging Group I alongside Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, the focus will be on reclaiming the clinical attacking rhythm that defined their successful qualification campaign. With stars like Kylian Mbappé expected to feature, Deschamps will look for a disciplined display to restore momentum and confidence among his squad. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, arrive in France with little pressure but plenty of ambition. Despite missing out on World Cup qualification following a playoff defeat to Italy, Michael O’Neill’s youthful side—fielding an average age of just 22.1—showed resilience in their recent 1-0 win over Guinea. While they enter as clear underdogs against the world’s top-ranked side, the match offers an invaluable experience for a team building toward future international cycles. Follow play-by-play updates of the France vs Northern Ireland match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2026, 11:48:47 pm IST France Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Monday, June 8, 2026 (Early morning, June 9 in IST)

Kick-off Time: 12:40 AM IST (June 9) / 9:10 PM CEST / 3:10 PM ET

Venue: Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

France: Managed by Didier Deschamps, Les Bleus are using this match as a final high-stakes tune-up before heading to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They are looking to bounce back and address defensive and tactical issues following a surprising 2-1 defeat to the Ivory Coast on June 4.

Northern Ireland: Michael O’Neill’s side, though having missed out on World Cup qualification after a playoff loss to Italy, enters the match with momentum following a resilient 1-0 victory over Guinea. The squad is notably youthful, with an average age of approximately 22.1 years.