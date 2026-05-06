SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Braces for A Run Riot As Batting Titans Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 49 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6. SRH's five-match winning streak was finally halted by KKR in their last match, when they were outplayed by 7 wickets. SRH's brittle middle-order against got exposed in that match as they were off to a flying start by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and were 105/1 at one stage in 8.5 overs but ended up bundling up at 165 after a no-show by their middle-order. PBKS, on their other hand, are coming in after two back-to-back losses and would be desperate to get back to winning ways as the tournament is heading to its business end. PBKS are still sitting at the summit with 13 points from 6 wins and 2 losses from nine matches. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 May 2026, 06:42:19 pm IST SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction This clash between two of the league’s most aggressive batting units is poised to be a high-octane affair, heavily influenced by the tactical demands of the Uppal surface. According to the latest probability trends, the Punjab Kings hold the edge with a 53% chance of victory, reflecting their current standing and momentum as they look to assert their dominance.

6 May 2026, 06:24:01 pm IST SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Update There is no prediction of rain in today's match AccuWeather Screengrab

6 May 2026, 06:04:01 pm IST SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 49 of IPL 2026 between SRH and PBKS will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST.

6 May 2026, 05:50:12 pm IST SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Date & Time: May 6, 7:30 PM IST Standings: SRH (3rd), PBKS (1st)