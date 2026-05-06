SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Braces for A Run Riot As Batting Titans Clash

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
This clash between two of the league’s most aggressive batting units is poised to be a high-octane affair, heavily influenced by the tactical demands of the Uppal surface. According to the latest probability trends, the Punjab Kings hold the edge with a 53% chance of victory, reflecting their current standing and momentum as they look to assert their dominance.
SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Update
SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 49 of IPL 2026 between SRH and PBKS will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST.
SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: May 6, 7:30 PM IST
Standings: SRH (3rd), PBKS (1st)
SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 49 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.