SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Braces for A Run Riot As Batting Titans Clash

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Orange Army will look to fix their middle-order woes as they face table-toppers at home, who are coming off from two back-to-back losses. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of match 49 here

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Vikas Patwal
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SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 49 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6. SRH's five-match winning streak was finally halted by KKR in their last match, when they were outplayed by 7 wickets. SRH's brittle middle-order against got exposed in that match as they were off to a flying start by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and were 105/1 at one stage in 8.5 overs but ended up bundling up at 165 after a no-show by their middle-order. PBKS, on their other hand, are coming in after two back-to-back losses and would be desperate to get back to winning ways as the tournament is heading to its business end. PBKS are still sitting at the summit with 13 points from 6 wins and 2 losses from nine matches. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

This clash between two of the league’s most aggressive batting units is poised to be a high-octane affair, heavily influenced by the tactical demands of the Uppal surface. According to the latest probability trends, the Punjab Kings hold the edge with a 53% chance of victory, reflecting their current standing and momentum as they look to assert their dominance.

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Update

There is no prediction of rain in today's match
There is no prediction of rain in today's match AccuWeather Screengrab

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 49 of IPL 2026 between SRH and PBKS will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST.

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: May 6, 7:30 PM IST

Standings: SRH (3rd), PBKS (1st)

SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 49 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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