SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings on May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar
Both sides head into this clash looking to regain momentum, with SRH aiming to bounce back and PBKS eager to return to winning ways after recent setbacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for a crucial reverse fixture against Punjab Kings on May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2026. With the earlier meeting slipping out of their hands, they now have a clear target, level the score and strengthen their push in the standings.
SRH currently hold third place with six wins from 10 matches, but the recent stumble against Kolkata Knight Riders has disrupted their rhythm.
They cannot afford another dip at this stage, especially with the table tightening. A strong response here would not just boost morale but also keep their playoff trajectory firmly on track.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, sit at the top despite back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. With six wins from nine matches, they still control their position, but momentum has taken a hit.
They will be desperate to steady things and notch up their seventh win, making this contest a high-stakes battle loaded with SRH vs PBKS match facts and playoff implications.
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.