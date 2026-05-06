SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Get live streaming information and key updates for Match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

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SRH Vs PBKS LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Todays Indian Premier League Match
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings on May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

  • Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar

  • Both sides head into this clash looking to regain momentum, with SRH aiming to bounce back and PBKS eager to return to winning ways after recent setbacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for a crucial reverse fixture against Punjab Kings on May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2026. With the earlier meeting slipping out of their hands, they now have a clear target, level the score and strengthen their push in the standings.

SRH currently hold third place with six wins from 10 matches, but the recent stumble against Kolkata Knight Riders has disrupted their rhythm.

They cannot afford another dip at this stage, especially with the table tightening. A strong response here would not just boost morale but also keep their playoff trajectory firmly on track.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, sit at the top despite back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. With six wins from nine matches, they still control their position, but momentum has taken a hit.

They will be desperate to steady things and notch up their seventh win, making this contest a high-stakes battle loaded with SRH vs PBKS match facts and playoff implications.

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The big question now -- who will win the SRH vs PBKS clash?

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: LIVE Streaming

Q

When and where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?

A

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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