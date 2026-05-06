SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash, with both teams firmly in the playoff race and fighting to solidify their positions at the top of the table

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad placed third with 12 points from ten matches

  • PBKS are at the top spot with 13 points from nine games

  • Check match prediction and likely XI for the match

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host a high-stakes clash in Match 49 of IPL 2026 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the table-topping Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Punjab Kings arrive as the team to beat, sitting at the top of the standings with 13 points from 9 matches. Under the astute leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they have mastered the art of chasing, boasting one of the tournament's deepest batting lineups.

However, they enter this contest following two rare defeats and will be wary of their historically poor record at this venue, where SRH has dominated them 8-1.

SRH, currently 3rd with 12 points, recently saw their five-match winning streak snapped. Known for their all-out attack philosophy, they have crossed the 200-run mark seven times this season, cementing their status as the league's most aggressive batting unit.

he powerplay duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been relentless. Abhishek’s affinity for this fixture—281 runs and 24 sixes in their last three meetings—makes him a clear danger man. Heinrich Klaasen remains the premier middle-overs enforcer, though his recent vulnerability while attacking early is an area PBKS will look to exploit.

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The battle between Arshdeep Singh and the SRH openers will be pivotal. While Arshdeep is a designated death-over specialist, his recent form has invited scrutiny. Punjab will rely heavily on Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg-spin in the middle overs to neutralize the aggressive SRH middle order.

The Uppal track is flat with true bounce, favoring batters. However, the dew factor is the primary technical consideration. Given that chasing teams have won 10 of 15 games at this venue this season due to the ball becoming slippery under lights, both captains will likely prioritize bowling first.

SRH needs their bowlers to find early breakthroughs to prevent Punjab's deep lineup from settling, while PBKS must ensure their spinners remain accurate enough to counter the likely heavy dew.

SRH Vs PBKS IPL 2026: Match Prediction

This clash between two of the league’s most aggressive batting units is poised to be a high-octane affair, heavily influenced by the tactical demands of the Uppal surface. According to the latest probability trends, the Punjab Kings hold the edge with a 53% chance of victory, reflecting their current standing and momentum as they look to assert their dominance.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad benefit from the familiarity of their home conditions, they will need their bowling unit to be precise under the lights to counter Punjab’s deep lineup. They have a 47% chance of winning. With both sides capable of explosive scoring and the crucial evening dew likely to play a role in the toss and second-innings strategy, this remains a fiercely contested encounter where the ability to manage small, pressure-filled moments will ultimately dictate the result.

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player - Sakib Hussain.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Janse, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player - Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Q

Where will the SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Q

Who will win the SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?

A

Punjab Kings are slight favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Google giving them a 53 per cent chance of victory.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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