SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in match 49 of IPL 2026
SRH are currently at the third spot while PBKS are the table toppers
Check match facts and everything about the contest
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 6, in what promises to be a crucial clash in the playoff race.
Both teams are coming into this game after recent setbacks, SRH suffered a defeat to KKR, ending a strong run, while PBKS have also lost back-to-back matches after leading the table for a significant period. This fixture could have major implications on the top-four standings, especially with multiple teams closely packed behind the leaders.
SRH, led by Pat Cummins, have built their campaign around explosive batting at the top. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen have consistently delivered, with Abhishek emerging as a standout performer this season.
Their aggressive approach has helped them chase down big totals and post imposing scores, but recent inconsistencies, particularly in key moments, have exposed some vulnerabilities. Still, playing at home, where they have won three out of five matches, gives them a slight edge heading into this contest.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, remain one of the most balanced sides despite their recent dip in form. Sitting at the top with 13 points from nine games, PBKS have relied heavily on their batting unit featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Priyansh Arya.
However, their recent losses have highlighted issues in both top-order consistency and bowling depth, with early collapses and defensive lapses costing them momentum. They will be eager to bounce back quickly and reassert their dominance before the playoff race intensifies further.
The pitch at Hyderabad is expected to favor batters, with high-scoring games likely, especially under lights where dew could play a role and aid chasing teams. Historically, PBKS hold the upper hand in head-to-head battles, leading 17-8, and even won the reverse fixture earlier this season.
With both teams evenly matched and win probability almost split, this contest could come down to key individual performances, particularly from in-form players like Abhishek Sharma and Eshan Malinga for SRH, and Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh for PBKS.
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 25
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 17
Punjab Kings won: 8
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Salil Arora, Amit Kumar, Eshan Malinga
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad
Where are SRH and PBKS placed in the points table?
PBKS are at the top while SRH are at the 3rd place in the points table.