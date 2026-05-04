SRH Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 45 – Check Result

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, left, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, left, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das