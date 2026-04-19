KKR Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 28 Today?

Winless Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the dangerous Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19

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KKR Vs RR Match Prediction
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR have 65% chance of winning against KKR in match 28 of IPL 2026

  • KKR have been winless so far in the tournament

  • The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the renowned Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.

KKR has a dismal season so far and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with only one point from six matches. They'll be vying to get their first win of the tournament and bring some momentum into their campaign.

The three-time champions have been marred with injuries to their premier pacers even before the season, when they lost their premier Indian pacers, Harshit Rana and Akashdeep Singh, due to injuries.

On top of that, their most expensive buy, Cameron Green, entered the league with restrictions on his bowling, which further weakened KKR's pace battery. Also, their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine hasn't been very effective, which has reflected on their performance in the season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who won their first four successive matches, witnessed a blip in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as their top-order collapsed. However, despite the loss, they are still one of the top teams of the tournament, given their batting prowess and will enter the match as favourites.

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Check out the live score of KKR vs RR match here.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, the Rajasthan Royals have a 65% chance of winning against the Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of IPL 2026. While KKR haven't won a single match in this season so far and RR have won three out of four matches, the latter are clear favourites in today's match.

While KKR have a fragile batting order along with a depleted pace bowling repertoire, RR have a power-packed batting line-up along with an all-round bowling attack, which makes them a complete unit.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player - Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player - Vaibhav Arora

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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