KKR Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 28 Today?

Summary of this article
RR have 65% chance of winning against KKR in match 28 of IPL 2026
KKR have been winless so far in the tournament
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the renowned Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.
KKR has a dismal season so far and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with only one point from six matches. They'll be vying to get their first win of the tournament and bring some momentum into their campaign.
The three-time champions have been marred with injuries to their premier pacers even before the season, when they lost their premier Indian pacers, Harshit Rana and Akashdeep Singh, due to injuries.
On top of that, their most expensive buy, Cameron Green, entered the league with restrictions on his bowling, which further weakened KKR's pace battery. Also, their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine hasn't been very effective, which has reflected on their performance in the season.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who won their first four successive matches, witnessed a blip in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as their top-order collapsed. However, despite the loss, they are still one of the top teams of the tournament, given their batting prowess and will enter the match as favourites.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, the Rajasthan Royals have a 65% chance of winning against the Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of IPL 2026. While KKR haven't won a single match in this season so far and RR have won three out of four matches, the latter are clear favourites in today's match.
While KKR have a fragile batting order along with a depleted pace bowling repertoire, RR have a power-packed batting line-up along with an all-round bowling attack, which makes them a complete unit.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Player - Tushar Deshpande
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Player - Vaibhav Arora