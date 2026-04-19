KKR Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 28 Today?

(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)