SRH Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Day Game?

In a day game today in the IPL, SRH will lock horns with KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, May 3 (Sunday)

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SRH Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026
SRH will take on KKR in match 45 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • According to Chat GPT, SRH have 60-65% chances of winning against KKR

  • SRH have a winning streak of five matches going into this game

  • The match will start at 3:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3.

SRH have lately been in top-notch form, winning five matches on the trot, while the inclusion of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, along with the return of Pat Cummins, has somewhat addressed their concerns in the bowling department that they had at the start.

While their middle-order still does not give full confidence, the resurgence of Travis Head to his back-to-form has bolstered the already explosive top-order of SRH. The only chink in their armor seems to be getting early wickets against them with the new ball and exposing their untested middle-order.

Check out the hourly weather forecast of the match here.

On the other hand, KKR might have won their last two matches, but their fragile batting order doesn't instill much confidence. Their top three have the worst average of second-worst strike in the competition this year.

The hot and cold form is a concern, and his constantly changing partners is something KKR need to address as soon as possible cause wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert's two ducks in the last two games have only added to KKR's batting crisis.

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SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, Sunrisers Hyderabad are clear favorites to win today's match against Kolkata Knight Riders with 60-65% chances of winning.

SRH have been in sublime form in the last few matches, having won the last five consecutive matches. On top of that, home advantage will also play in their favor.

However, it's a day game, and if there's some purchase for spinners in the pitch, then KKR's spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy can definitely bring KKR into the game.

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Travis Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Q

When and will the match between SRH and KKR be played?

A

The match between KKR and SRH will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 3:30 PM IST

Q

Who will win today's match between KKR and SRH?

A

According to Chat GPT, SRH have 60-65% chances of winning against KKR

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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