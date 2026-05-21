IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoffs Hope Alive After Victory Over Mumbai Indians

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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 65: RCB, SRH and GT are through to the play-offs, but KKR must hope that PBKS lose their next game and must win their final league game against DC to stay in contention

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Summary of this article

  • KKR beat MI by four wickets to keep their IPL 2026 playoffs hope alive

  • Kolkata must hope that RR lose their final league game

  • KKR must also win their final league match to stay in contention

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets to keep their slim hopes alive of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. The win lifted KKR in the points table whereas MI, who are already out of the playoffs contention, faced yet another defeat this season.

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and sent MI into bat first, and his bowlers did a fine job of restricting Hardik Pandya-led MI to 147/8 in 20 overs. Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green put in the hard yards, as MI's batting woes continued.

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Kolkata Knight Riders'captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, encourage each other as they bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
SRH will take on KKR in match 45 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3. - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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During KKR's chase, the home team struggled to get a grip on the match but Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (45) made sure they reached the target in 18.5 overs. Pandey earned the POTM honours for his match-winning knock of 44 off 33 balls.

IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs MI

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)138500.416
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.3516
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders136610.01113
7Chennai Super Kings13670-0.01612
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.518
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

RCB, GT and SRH through to the playoffs with the fourth spot still up for grabs. With their win over MI, KKR have now climbed to the sixth spot and are level on points with Punjab Kings. However, PBKS have a better NRR (0.227). Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are also in the mix for the final playoff spot.

ALSO READ | KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 Highlights

How Can KKR Seal Playoff Spot?

Kolkata Knight Riders sit on 13 points from 13 games, tied with Punjab Kings but are sixth on the standings with a net run rate of +0.011. The two-time champions have one final league match remaining, and must win that and hope other results go their way.

PBKS' better NRR means KKR will need to boost their NRR in their final league match to stay in touch. Knight Riders must also hope that Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game to Mumbai Indians in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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