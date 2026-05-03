SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Day Match

Summary of this article
SRH will take on KKR in a day match in Hyderabad
SRH are running high on a five-match winning streak
There is little to no rain prediction during SRH vs KKR match
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3.
SRH will be brimming with confidence after winning five consecutive matches, especially the last one, where they chased down a mammoth 244-run target against the five-time champions at their backyard.
They are ticking the majority of the boxes after the last match, as one of their main batters, Travis Head, finally found form with a blistering 76-run knock off just 30 balls. This will further boost their already explosive batting line-up, where Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are already in sublime touch.
The rich vein of form of Heinrich Klaasen has strengthened their middle-order, while the return of Pat Cummins bolstered their subdued bowling attack.
KKR, on the other hand have also started to find footing in the tournament with two back-to-back wins after a disastrous start. However, despite the wins, there are glaring holes in their side, especially in the batting department.
Ajinkya Rahane has been hot and cold in the tournament, while his opening partner hasn't either. Whether KKR brings in Rachin Ravindra into the playing XI remains to be seen.
Varun Chakravarthy has been among the wickets for KKR in the last few matches, which has come as a big respite for them, and they would desperately need him to pick up wickets against a dangerous SRH batting line-up, if they want to compete against them.
SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Will there be rain in today's match between SRH and KKR?
No, there is no prediction of rain in Hyderabad during today's match between KKR and SRH.
What is the current standings of SRH and KKR in IPL 2026?
While SRH are at the 3rd spot in the points table, KKR are languishing at the 8th position.