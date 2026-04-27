IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma takes the catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma takes the catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.