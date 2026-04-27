IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma leads Orange Cap with 380 runs, striking above 200 and maintaining a clear gap at the top
Anshul Kamboj tops Purple Cap race with 14 wickets, edging competitors on better economy
Sunday’s results didn’t change leaders, despite GT’s win and KKR’s Super Over thriller tightening team standings
Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 delivered a proper double-header twist, shaking both the points table and individual leaderboards.
Gujarat Titans produced a dominant performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets, comfortably chasing down the target and boosting their mid-table push.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash went down to the wire, with KKR clinching a dramatic Super Over victory in Lucknow.
The results had ripple effects beyond just standings. While GT’s clinical win strengthened their playoff push, KKR’s nervy triumph helped them climb out of the bottom half.
Despite the action-packed day, there were minimal changes at the top of the individual charts, with key performers maintaining their grip on the Orange and Purple Caps after Match 38.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 38
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate the batting charts, holding the Orange Cap with 380 runs in 8 matches at a stunning strike rate of 212.29. His consistency and explosive scoring have kept him ahead of the chasing pack.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals sits second with 357 runs, tied with Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul, who also has 357 runs but from one fewer match and a superior average of 59.50. Heinrich Klaasen (349 runs) remains in close contention, making it a strong SRH presence in the top four.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill rounds off the top five with 330 runs, climbing up after his side’s win over CSK. Notably, there was no change in the top order after the LSG vs KKR clash, underlining how firmly Abhishek Sharma has established his lead.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 38
Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj continues to lead the bowling charts, holding the Purple Cap with 14 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 8.56. His consistency has been a rare bright spot for CSK this season.
Eshan Malinga is level with 14 wickets but sits second due to a higher economy rate. Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer and LSG’s Prince Yadav follow closely with 13 wickets each, keeping the race tightly contested.
Kagiso Rabada completes the top five with 13 wickets, benefiting from recent performances. Similar to the Orange Cap standings, Sunday’s LSG vs KKR encounter didn’t alter the leaderboard significantly, with Kamboj maintaining his position at the summit.
Who is currently leading the Orange Cap race after Match 38?
Abhishek Sharma holds the Orange Cap with 380 runs from 8 matches.
Which bowler is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2026?
Anshul Kamboj of the Chennai Super Kings leads the standings with 14 wickets in 8 matches, maintaining a slim lead over the rest of the pack.
Who are the closest challengers to the current Orange Cap leader?
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul (357 runs) and RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (357 runs) are currently in second and third place, trailing Abhishek by a very narrow margin.