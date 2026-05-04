IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Purple Cap Standings

Purple Cap Standings After Match 46

In the race for the Purple Cap, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pack with 17 wickets alongside CSK's Anshul Kamboj. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer leads the list thanks to his brilliant average (15.53). Kamboj is second at 15.82. GT's Kagiso Rabada is third with 16 wickets with Royals' Jofra Archer in fourth with 15 wickets from 10 games played.