IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Purple Cap Standings

Summary of this article
KKR defeated SRH by seven wickets with Varun Chakaravarthy impressing with the ball
Abhishek Sharma leads Orange Cap race whilst Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap list
KL Rahul is second in the Orange Cap and can overtake Abhishek
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 featured two matches on Sunday, May 3 with SunRisers Hyderabad taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the earlier game and then followed by Gujarat Titans facing Punjab Kings in the evening match.
In the first game, KKR defeated SRH by seven wickets in a morale-boosting victory for the Knight Riders. Batting first, Travis Head scored a scintillating 28-ball 61 to lead SRH to a below-par 165 all out in 19 overs. Ishan Kishan contributed with 42.
In reply, KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued his superb form with another half-century (59) as the former champions clinched a victory at the home of the SunRisers to lift them off the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.
In the second game of the day, PBKS posted a decent 163/9 with IPL debutant Suryansh Shedge contributing with a handy 57. Jason Holder (4/24) starred with the ball for GT as GT made a mockery of the PBKS' batting line-up.
In reply, GT lost captain Shubman Gill early on 5 but Sai Sudharsan (57) and Washington Sundar (40 not out) contributed with the bat as the hosts won by four wickets.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 46
After 10 games, SRH's Abhishek Sharma leads the line in the Orange Cap leaderboard with 440 runs at a massive strike rate of 206.57. DC's KL Rahul has a golden opportunity to reclaim top spot with the Indian batter second in line with 433 runs. RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is fourth with 404 runs at a strike rate of 40.04.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 46
In the race for the Purple Cap, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pack with 17 wickets alongside CSK's Anshul Kamboj. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer leads the list thanks to his brilliant average (15.53). Kamboj is second at 15.82. GT's Kagiso Rabada is third with 16 wickets with Royals' Jofra Archer in fourth with 15 wickets from 10 games played.
Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 46 in IPL 2026?
Abhishek Sharma leads the Orange Cap race with 440 runs in 10 matches.
Who is leading the Purple Cap standings after Match 46?
RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar jointly leads the the Purple Cap list with 17 wickets alongside Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings.