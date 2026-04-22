IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

Summary of this article
SRH beat DC by 47 runs to go temporarily third in the IPL 2026 points table
Abhishek Sharma scored a century, his ninth overall in T20s
Eshan Malinga also grabbed a four-fer that saw him go second in the Purple Cap table
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs thanks to a spell-binding knock by Abhishek Sharma (135) along with a four-wicket haul by Eshan Malinga in their IPL 2026 match. The victory helped SRH go third on the points table, for the time being. However, they could slid down given RCB and RR have played lesser games than them.
The left-handed Sharma hit 10 sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to anchor Hyderabad to 242-2 after they were put into bay by DC.
Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga halted DC's chase at 195-9 with 4-32, claiming the key wickets of top-scorer Nitish Rana (57) and David Miller on successive balls midway through the run chase. Harsh Dubey took three wickets in the last over of Delhi’s innings and finished with 3-12.
“I love playing here (in Hyderabad) and want to entertain the crowd,” Sharma said in his post-match interview. “The environment we had at SRH from 2024 was a game changer for us, I always wanted to play like this, for Punjab as well. Playing for Hyderabad has always felt like that,” he added.
Orange Cap standings after Match 31
Abhishek Sharma has gone past Heinrich Klaasen as the highest run-getter in IPL 2026, by amassing 323 runs at a strike rate of 215.33. The left-handed batter's 135 saw him overpower Klaasen, who has 320 runs with GT skipper Shubman Gill a distant third at 265 runs.
Purple Cap standings after Match 31
In the race for the Purple Cap, Anshul Kamboj leads the line with 13 wickets from six matches with Eshan Malinga in second with 12 wickets. Prasidh Krishna is third with 12 but has played a game less than his SRH counterpart.
Who won the POTM award in match 31 of the IPL 2026 between SRH and DC?
Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind innings saw him collect the POTM award in the SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 match.
Who won the IPL 2026, SRH vs DC match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.