IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

IPL 2026 Orange and Purple Cap standings update after Tuesday's match between SRH and DC, with Abhishek Sharma toppling Heinrich Klaasen as the new leader in the Orange Cap race whereas Anshul Kamboj still leads wicket-takers list

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
sunrisers hyderabad vs delhi capitals indian premier league 2026 abhishek sharma knock
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH beat DC by 47 runs to go temporarily third in the IPL 2026 points table

  • Abhishek Sharma scored a century, his ninth overall in T20s

  • Eshan Malinga also grabbed a four-fer that saw him go second in the Purple Cap table

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs thanks to a spell-binding knock by Abhishek Sharma (135) along with a four-wicket haul by Eshan Malinga in their IPL 2026 match. The victory helped SRH go third on the points table, for the time being. However, they could slid down given RCB and RR have played lesser games than them.

The left-handed Sharma hit 10 sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to anchor Hyderabad to 242-2 after they were put into bay by DC.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century

Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga halted DC's chase at 195-9 with 4-32, claiming the key wickets of top-scorer Nitish Rana (57) and David Miller on successive balls midway through the run chase. Harsh Dubey took three wickets in the last over of Delhi’s innings and finished with 3-12.

“I love playing here (in Hyderabad) and want to entertain the crowd,” Sharma said in his post-match interview. “The environment we had at SRH from 2024 was a game changer for us, I always wanted to play like this, for Punjab as well. Playing for Hyderabad has always felt like that,” he added.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs DC, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31 – Check Result
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, April 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers His Slowest Fifty At Uppal, Southpaw Reaches Milestone In 25 Deliveries
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma acknowledge the spectators after the innings during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Writes Winning Script For SRH With Sensational Century
Related Content

Orange Cap standings after Match 31

Abhishek Sharma has gone past Heinrich Klaasen as the highest run-getter in IPL 2026, by amassing 323 runs at a strike rate of 215.33. The left-handed batter's 135 saw him overpower Klaasen, who has 320 runs with GT skipper Shubman Gill a distant third at 265 runs.

Purple Cap standings after Match 31

In the race for the Purple Cap, Anshul Kamboj leads the line with 13 wickets from six matches with Eshan Malinga in second with 12 wickets. Prasidh Krishna is third with 12 but has played a game less than his SRH counterpart.

Q

Who won the POTM award in match 31 of the IPL 2026 between SRH and DC?

A

Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind innings saw him collect the POTM award in the SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 match.

Q

Who won the IPL 2026, SRH vs DC match?

A

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  2. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

  3. SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

  4. Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

  5. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  2. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. ‘Silent Purge’ Under SIR: Voter Roll Cuts Across Samserganj, Malda, Muslims Hit Hardest

  5. Himachal imposes 30% Top-Level Pay Cuts Amid Fiscal Crisis, Rattles IAS Lobby 

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  3. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know