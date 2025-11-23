Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with more than 170,800 injured and widespread destruction across the territory.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in Gaza.
In a bizarre series of events earlier this week, officers from London's Metropolitan Police were seen arresting a mannequin for protesting in support of Palestine Action.
As of Sunday, at least 90 protesters have been arrested at the demonstration in London for Palestine Action, a group that was banned in July under the UK's Terrorism Act. As per media reports, the group was added to the UK blacklist — which also includes groups such as the Palestinian militants Hamas and the Lebanese armed organization Hezbollah
The protests have been organised by ‘Defend Our Juries’, who are staging demonstrations across 18 towns and cities between 18 and 29 November, calling for the ban on Palestine Action to be lifted. On Tuesday, police had arrested 28 protesters on suspicion of terrorism offences in Nottingham, with several demonstrators removed from the area by officers.
“The Terrorism Act is being weaponized to silence the public. We will continue to resist until the ban is lifted," the group said on X.
Amnesty International UK had posted a video of the mannequin being carried away by uniformed officers, while the protesters yelled, “free the mannequin, the mannequin is innocent” and one female protestor saying, “that is my girlfriend, she has a mind of her own”.
Amnesty, a human rights organisation, has long criticised UK terrorism law for being excessively broad, vaguely worded and a threat to freedom of expression.
Palestine Action was banned on 5 July following alleged attacks on UK sites linked to an Israel-based defence company and damage caused to two military aircraft at RAF Brize Norton.
Under the ban, membership of or support for the direct-action network is now a criminal offence, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years.
Huda Ammori, the organisation’s co-founder, is challenging former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to outlaw the group and has initiated legal proceedings.
A court hearing is expected to take place later in November,Anadolu Agency reported.
Amongst arrested in London was also Carolyn Gelenter on Saturday, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Among around 100 demonstrators gathered in Tavistock Square Gardens, she said she "can't be a bystander," Independent reported.
Police arrested protesters who sat in silence holding signs that read: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." Gelenter, 67, also wore a placard identifying herself as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Speaking to the PA news agency before her arrest, she said: “I wasn’t sure I wanted to get arrested again.
“I thought I’d made my point, and it got lots of media attention, but I just was worried there weren’t enough people and I’m really worried about the erosion of our democratic rights.
“Right to free speech, peaceful protest and free assembly is all being eroded.
“As a Jew, and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I just feel I cannot stand by and watch this happening.
“It feels really worrying what’s going on in this country, let alone what’s going on in Gaza and the West Bank. I can’t be a bystander.”
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza — most of them women and children — injured more than 170,800, and left much of the territory in ruins. The assault paused following a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on 10 October.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the territory.