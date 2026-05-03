Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: PES Face HYK In Title Clash

Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. HHKingsmen/X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to the Pakistan Super League 2026 final between PES and HYK on Sunday, May 3, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, have been the standout side this season, topping the table with eight wins in 10 games and storming into the final with a dominant Qualifier victory. Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, have scripted a remarkable turnaround in their debut campaign, bouncing back from four straight losses to win seven of their last eight matches and reach the final via the Eliminators. The two sides last met in Karachi, where Peshawar edged a last-ball thriller, chasing down 146 to seal a four-wicket win. Stay tuned for live updates.

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