MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. | Photo: PTI

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. | Photo: PTI