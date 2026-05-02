MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

Summary of this article
Around 28 passengers were rescued; search efforts by Army, NDRF and SDRF are ongoing.
State government orders probe and suspends cruise boat operations over safety concerns.
PM announces compensation; locals who aided rescue to be honoured.
Rescuers recovered five more bodies from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, taking the death toll to nine after a cruise boat capsized. The search continues for six missing tourists.
Around 28 passengers were rescued. Teams from the Army, NDRF and SDRF are continuing operations in the reservoir, where the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department-run boat overturned on Thursday, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said rescue teams had evacuated about 29 people and confirmed nine deaths. Four passengers had died on the day of the incident.
The state government has ordered an inquiry into the accident and suspended cruise boat operations. The vessel capsized during a sudden storm on the Narmada River.
Yadav expressed condolences and said locals who helped rescue passengers would be honoured on Independence Day. He added that the tourism department would investigate the incident and review safety measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
The boat has been recovered, and no additional passengers were found inside, police said. A search is ongoing for the remaining missing tourists, according to Jabalpur City Superintendent of Police Anjul Aayan Mishra.