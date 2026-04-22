IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.