Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, IPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, IPL 2026: DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, IPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC win toss, elect to bowl first against SRH

  • DC defeated RCB in their previous match

  • Check playing XI for both teams, including impact players options

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with both teams locked on six points, making this a crucial mid-table clash.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, continuing the trend of chasing at this venue where conditions favor teams under lights. SRH, riding on back-to-back wins at home, will look to extend their momentum, while DC aim to build consistency after mixed results.

With a batting-friendly surface on offer and both sides making a few changes, the contest promises to be high-scoring, with early breakthroughs likely to set the tone.

Also Check: SRH Vs DC Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026: Toss Update

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

Impact Players: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

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Impact Players: Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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