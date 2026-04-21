Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, IPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Summary of this article
DC win toss, elect to bowl first against SRH
DC defeated RCB in their previous match
Check playing XI for both teams, including impact players options
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with both teams locked on six points, making this a crucial mid-table clash.
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, continuing the trend of chasing at this venue where conditions favor teams under lights. SRH, riding on back-to-back wins at home, will look to extend their momentum, while DC aim to build consistency after mixed results.
With a batting-friendly surface on offer and both sides making a few changes, the contest promises to be high-scoring, with early breakthroughs likely to set the tone.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026: Toss Update
DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026: Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi
Impact Players: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
Impact Players: Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel