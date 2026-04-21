Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Update, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Wins Toss, LHQ To Bat First

Summary of this article
LHQ win toss, elect to bat first
LHQ are at the 7th place in points table, while QTG are at the 3rd
QTG beat LHQ by 6 wickets in the last match
Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) are taking on Quetta Gladiators (QTG) in match 30 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.
It's a crucial match for both teams from a playoff qualification perspective.
QTG are at the 4th spot in the points table with 6 points from three wins and five losses from eight games, while LHQ are languishing at the 7th position with six points from three wins and four losses in seven matches.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have been the standout performers for them in the tournament so far. On the other hand, QTG are 4th in the standings with 6 points from 3 wins and five losses in the eight matches played so far. Hasan Nawaz has been their top performer with the bat, while Usman Tariq has led the mantle for them with the ball.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|7
|0
|1
|15
|2.911
|2
|Multan Sultans
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.529
|3
|Islamabad United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|1.481
|4
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.341
|5
|Hyderabad Kingsmen
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.47
|6
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.634
|7
|Karachi Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.368
|8
|Rawalpindiz
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-1.796
Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first
Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan(w), Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf
Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay(w), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 30 of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will not be streamed in India due to political tensions between both the nations.