Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Update, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Wins Toss, LHQ To Bat First

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Update, PSL 2026: LHQ have won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, April 21

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Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026 Updates
Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first Photo: thepslt20/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LHQ win toss, elect to bat first

  • LHQ are at the 7th place in points table, while QTG are at the 3rd

  • QTG beat LHQ by 6 wickets in the last match

Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) are taking on Quetta Gladiators (QTG) in match 30 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.

It's a crucial match for both teams from a playoff qualification perspective.

QTG are at the 4th spot in the points table with 6 points from three wins and five losses from eight games, while LHQ are languishing at the 7th position with six points from three wins and four losses in seven matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have been the standout performers for them in the tournament so far. On the other hand, QTG are 4th in the standings with 6 points from 3 wins and five losses in the eight matches played so far. Hasan Nawaz has been their top performer with the bat, while Usman Tariq has led the mantle for them with the ball.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Points Table

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Peshawar Zalmi8701152.911
2Multan Sultans7520100.529
3Islamabad United742191.481
4Quetta Gladiators83506-0.341
5Hyderabad Kingsmen73406-0.47
6Lahore Qalandars73406-0.634
7Karachi Kings73406-1.368
8Rawalpindiz70700-1.796

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first

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Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan(w), Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay(w), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 30 of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will not be streamed in India due to political tensions between both the nations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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