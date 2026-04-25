Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: David Warner Wins Toss, KRK To Field First

Summary of this article
QTG will face KRK in match 37 of PSL 2026
KRK have won the toss and chose to bowl first
It is a do-or-die match for Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators will cross paths with Karachi Kings in match 37 of Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 25.
QTG are at the 7th position in the PSL 2026 points table with six points. Out of the 9 matches they have played so far, they have won only three and lost six. While KRK also have three points in their kitty and are tottering at the 6th position in the standings, with three wins and five losses in eight matches.
Both these last met in the 2nd match of the ongoing season, where Karachi Kings got the better of the Gladiators by 14 runs courtesy of Moeen Ali's all-round show.
This is a do-or-die encounter for Quetta Gladiators, and a loss in this match could see them crashing out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Karachi are also not in a great position, and the result of this match holds much significance for them too.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Karachi Kings have won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Jahandad Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Rizwanullah
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 367 of PSL 2026 between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be telecasted in India. It will also not be streamed on any app in India due to political tensions between the two countries.