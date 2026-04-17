Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Update, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Opts To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss, Playing XIs, venue, H2H record and more for the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2026 fixture, to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators in Karachi

  • Qalandars have managed to register just two victories in PSL 2026 so far

  • As for Gladiators, they are fifth with two wins from six games

Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) will face Quetta Gladiators (QTG) in Match No. 26 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday, April 17. The fixture is an interesting one given the position of both teams coming into this contest.

Lahore Qalandars are in a difficult position, placed seventh on the PSL 2026 points table with just two wins from five matches. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, they will need to start winning matches in hope of keeping their playoff qualification chances alive.

As for Quetta Gladiators, they are fifth with two wins from six games. While they are still in contention, their qualification chances will depend not only on winning their remaining matches but also on maintaining a healthy Net Run Rate.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators XI: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (capt.), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Saqib Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars XI: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Farooq, Shaheen Afridi (capt.), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf.

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Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: H2H

  • Matches Played: 21

  • Lahore Qalandars won: 11

  • Quetta Gladiators won: 9

  • Tie: 1

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