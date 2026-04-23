LHQ Vs KRK LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Eye Third Straight Win Against Struggling Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: LAH eye win against KAR. X/@lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings in PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in a crucial league-stage encounter. Both teams have shown strong form early in the season, with Lahore relying on the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, while Karachi Kings boast a solid top order led by David Warner. The rivalry has already produced close contests this season, including a tight four-wicket win for Karachi, highlighting how evenly matched the sides are. With batting-friendly conditions expected and both teams eyeing key points in the standings, this clash promises to be a competitive and high-scoring encounter.

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