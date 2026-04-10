Quetta Gladiators Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update, PSL 2026: RWP Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs From Karachi

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Check playing XIs, toss, captain quotes and live streaming info for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi on April 10, 2026

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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Gaddafi Stadium
A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League match. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • QTG will be bat first after Pindiz captain Rizwan opted to bowl

  • RWP are still winless in the PSL 2026 so far

  • QTG have won just one game from the four matches played

Quetta Gladiators (QTG) will lock horns against Rawalpindiz (RWP) in match No. 18 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 10.

Both teams enter this contest on the back of defeats. Saud Shakeel's Quetta Gladiators have only won one game in four. They will look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats against a winless Rawalpindiz side, which has lost four matches in a row.

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Rawalpindiz have won the toss and have opted to field.

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sam Harper, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Saud Shakeel (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Usman Tariq.

Rawalpindiz XI: Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir.

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Captain Quotes

Saud Shakeel - We will need to assess the conditions based on the batting powerplay, but I think 170 will be a good score. We've struggled for momentum in the middle overs, which is something we need to address. Four changes for us.

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Mohammad Rizwan - We're going to bowl. The way the pitches have played, we can't predict the winning total. We'll have to be confident and look to win games. We haven't applied the finishing touches so far, that's what we need to concentrate on. We have the players, we've had strategies, it's just about the right choices. We have a few changes..

Q

When and where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz match?

A

The Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.

Q

Where to live stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match?

A

The PSL 2026 will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

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