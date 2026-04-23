Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: RWP Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
RWP win toss, elect to bowl first against ISU
Rawalpindiz are already eliminated from the tournament
Islamabad United are at the 3rd spot in the points table
Rawalpindiz will bowl first after the toss in this Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash at the National Stadium, Karachi, with conditions expected to be balanced in this afternoon fixture. Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, come into the game in strong form and are pushing to solidify their playoff spot with a top-three position within reach.
In contrast, Rawalpindiz have endured a difficult debut season, losing all eight of their matches so far and already being eliminated from playoff contention. Despite the poor results, players like Daryl Mitchell and Mohammad Amir have shown individual promise.
With Islamabad boasting a settled top order featuring Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas, they will look to capitalise early, while Rawalpindiz aim to salvage pride and end their campaign on a positive note in this one-sided-on-paper contest.
Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Rawalpindiz have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain
Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(c/w), Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 34 of PSL 2026 between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United will not be streamed in India due to political tensions between both the nations.