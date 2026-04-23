Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: RWP Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: RWP have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the National Stadium on Thursday, April 23

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Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: RWP Bowling First
Islamabad United cricketers in action during PSL 2026. Photo: @IsbUnited
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RWP win toss, elect to bowl first against ISU

  • Rawalpindiz are already eliminated from the tournament

  • Islamabad United are at the 3rd spot in the points table

Rawalpindiz will bowl first after the toss in this Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash at the National Stadium, Karachi, with conditions expected to be balanced in this afternoon fixture. Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, come into the game in strong form and are pushing to solidify their playoff spot with a top-three position within reach.

In contrast, Rawalpindiz have endured a difficult debut season, losing all eight of their matches so far and already being eliminated from playoff contention. Despite the poor results, players like Daryl Mitchell and Mohammad Amir have shown individual promise.

With Islamabad boasting a settled top order featuring Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas, they will look to capitalise early, while Rawalpindiz aim to salvage pride and end their campaign on a positive note in this one-sided-on-paper contest.

Also Check: ISU Vs RWP Live Score

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Rawalpindiz have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(c/w), Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir

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Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 34 of PSL 2026 between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United will not be streamed in India due to political tensions between both the nations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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