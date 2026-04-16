Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Get the preview, toss update and playing XIs of the HKS vs RPZ PSL 2026 match at the National Stadium in Karachi

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Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz Pakistan Super League 2026
Hyderabad Kingsmen players in action in PSL 2026. Photo: HHKingsmen/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz face-off in the PSL 2026

  • Marnus Labuschagne's side is entering with momentum while Mohammad Rizwan and co look to turn around

  • Check the toss update and playing XI below

Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Rawalpindiz in the battle of the newbies in the match 24 of PSL 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 16, Thursday. With the playoff race intensifying, every run and wicket carries immense weight for the franchises looking to secure a spot in the final four.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen, captained by the composed Marnus Labuschagne, enter this contest as the team with the wind in their sails. After a shaky start to the season, back-to-back victories against the Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have revitalized their campaign.

The Kingsmen’s strength lies in their top-order flair, with Saim Ayub and Maaz Sadaqat providing aggressive starts, while the middle-order firepower of Glenn Maxwell adds a layer of unpredictability that can dismantle any bowling attack.

Their bowling unit, led by the pace of Riley Meredith and the disciplined Mohammad Ali, has shown remarkable improvement in defending totals under pressure.

In sharp contrast, the Rawalpindiz find themselves in a "must-win" territory. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the side has struggled for consistency despite boasting a squad filled with international stars like Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the table, their primary concern has been a bowling attack that has leaked runs in the death overs. However, with the veteran Mohammad Amir leading the pace battery and the lightning speed of Ben Sears at their disposal, the Rawalpindiz possess the tools to stage a comeback.

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On a Karachi pitch known for assisting spinners, the performance of Asif Afridi will be crucial in neutralizing the Kingsmen's explosive batters.

While the Kingsmen hold the edge on current form, the Rawalpindiz are due for a breakout performance. Expect a high-scoring thriller that could go down to the final over.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Rawalpindiz.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XI

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, Mohammad Ali

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir

Q

Where will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz match be played?

A

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Q

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz match be played?

A

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 match will be played on April 16, 2026 (Thursday) at 3:00 pm IST.

Q

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz match?

A

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.

Q

Where to live stream the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 match?

A

The 24th match of the PSL 2026 between Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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