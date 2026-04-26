Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Pindiz Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Hyderabad Kingsmen are facing Rawalpindiz in match 39 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, April 26. Photo: HHKingsmen/X

Hyderabad Kingsmen are facing Rawalpindiz in match 39 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, April 26. Photo: HHKingsmen/X