Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Pindiz Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
HHK won the toss and elected to field first
HHK have to win the match by 85 runs or more to qualify for the playoffs
RWP have already been eliminated from PSL 2026
Hyderabad Kingsmen (HHK) will take on Rawalpindiz in match 39 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, April 26.
HHK are fifth in the points table with 8 points from four wins and five losses in nine matches. Though slim, HHK has a chance of grabbing the fourth playoff spot in the league. They'll have to defeat Rawalpindi by 85 runs or more to make it to the next round, as they are batting first.
On the other hand, Rawalpindiz are at the bottom of the table with just one win in nine matches and have already been eliminated from PSL 2026.
Skipper Marnus Labuschagne has been the highest run-getter for Hyderabad with 269 runs to his name, while Mohammad Ali is the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps.
For Rawapindiz, Daryl Mitchell blasted 255 runs to become the top run-scorer for them, while Mohammed Amir shone with the ball and picked up 12 wickets in the tournament so far.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Rawalpindiz have won the toss and elected to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed
Rawalpindiz: Muhammad Rizwan (C/WK), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 39 of PSL 2026 between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz will not be televised in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. The live action will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
Who won the toss between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawapindiz?
Rawalpindiz have won the toss and elected to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
What do Hyderabad Kingsmen have to do to qualify for the PSL 2026 playoffs?
Hyderabad Kingsmen will have to defeat Rawalpindi by 85 runs or more to make it to the playoff of PSL 2026.