Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Marnus Labuschagne Wins Toss, Opts To Field

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Check real-time updates of the HKS vs RPZ Pakistan Super League match 24 from the National Stadium in Karachi

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne in action for Hyderabad Kingsmen during PSL 2026. HHKingsmen/X
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Pakistan Super League 2026 match 24 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 16, Thursday. The Hyderabad Kingsmen, led by Australian captain Marnus Labuschagne, rely on a mix of steady accumulation and explosive hitting. Saim Ayub and Maaz Sadaqat provide flair at the top of the order, while the legendary Glenn Maxwell remains their biggest threat in the middle overs. Their bowling attack is anchored by the pace of Riley Meredith and the disciplined lines of Mohammad Ali, who have been key to their recent wins. The Rawalpindiz have a squad full of big names but are struggling to find rhythm. Captain Mohammad Rizwan continues to fight at the top of the order alongside England's Sam Billings. Their bowling attack is one of the most expensive and talented in the league, featuring the lightning pace of Naseem Shah and the experience of Mohammad Amir. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell is also a key player they hope will find form to turn their season around. The Kingsmen have won two of their last three matches and look like a team on the rise. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindiz have shown they can score runs but haven't been able to defend them. Follow play-by-play updates of the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Pakistan Super League match with us.
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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Check Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, Mohammad Ali

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and have opted to field.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Captains: Marnus Labuschagne, Mohammad Rizwan

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello All!

Hello cricket buffs! We're back with another live blog of PSL 2026. This time it's the Hyderabad Kingsmen up against Rawalpindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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