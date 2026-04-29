Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: MS Take On HYDK In Do-Or-Die Affair

Hyderabad will take on Multan in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 on Wednesday, April 29. AP

Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 29. MS finished the group stage at No.3 with 12 points from six wins and four losses from 10 matches. They lost the league match they played against the Kingsmen and would want to avenge that loss in this do-or-die match. On the other hand, HYDK, who had a poor start to their maiden season found momentum towards the end and sneak past their way into the play-offs after winning back-to-back matches. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 05:56:34 pm IST Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Match Details Match: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Timings: 7:30 PM IST