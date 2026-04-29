Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: MS Take On HYDK In Do-Or-Die Affair
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the Eliminator between MS and HYDK at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 29
Hyderabad will take on Multan in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 on Wednesday, April 29. AP
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 29. MS finished the group stage at No.3 with 12 points from six wins and four losses from 10 matches. They lost the league match they played against the Kingsmen and would want to avenge that loss in this do-or-die match. On the other hand, HYDK, who had a poor start to their maiden season found momentum towards the end and sneak past their way into the play-offs after winning back-to-back matches. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Match Details
Match: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Timings: 7:30 PM IST
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.